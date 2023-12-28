Legendary Indian cricket team batter Sunil Gavaskar slammed Rohit Sharma and Co for a 'listless' start to the action on Day 3 of the first Test match against South Africa in Centurion on Thursday. Dean Elgar and Marco Jansen were not bothered much by the Indian bowlers and there were even a couple of fielding errors that led to easy runs. Gavaskar was not happy with India's approach in the first session on Day 3 and said that they should have been 'full of energy' at the start of day's play.

"India need to wake up. They have been listless till now. They should be full of energy at the start of the day but they have been all over the place. Listless stuff. At tea, maybe the spirits can be down. Not at the start of the day," Gavaskar said on commentary.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj ended up conceding runs after fielding errors while KL Rahul was not able to hold on to an inside edge from Jansen.

South Africa reached 392 for 7 in their first innings at lunch in reply to India's 245 all out on day 3 of the opening Test here on Thursday.

Opener Dean Elgar (185), playing his last international series, and Gerald Coetzee (19) were the two batters to be dismissed in the morning session as the hosts extended their lead by 147 runs.

At the break, Marco Jansen (72) and Kagiso Rabada (1) were at the crease.

Brief Scores: India: 245 all out.

South Africa: South Africa: 392 for 7 in 100 overs (Dean Elgar 185, Marco Jansen 72 not out; David Bedingham 56; Jasprit Bumrah 2/59, Mohammed Siraj 2/90).

With PTI Inputs