India's best bowler in the recently-concluded ODI Cricket World Cup 2023, Mohammed Shami, has been ruled out of the two-Test series against South Africa, that starts on December 26. Mohammed Shami, whose participation in the Test series was subject to fitness has not been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team, according to a press release from the Indian cricket governing body. Mohammed Shami was the Cricket World Cup highest wicket-taker with 24 scalps, despite not playing the first four matches.

There were some other major updates regarding the Touring side of India in South Africa. After India drew the T20I series 1-1 against South Africa, the two teams will face each other in an three-ODI contest. The ODI team will be assisted by India A's coaching staff comprising - batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, bowling coach Rajib Datta and fielding coach Mr Ajay Ratra.

Team India (Senior Men) head coach Rahul Dravid, batting coach MVikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and fielding coach Mr T. Dilip will link up with the Test squad and oversee their preparations for the inter-squad game and the Test series.

After the conclusion of the first ODI in Johannesburg on 17th December, Shreyas Iyer will join the Test squad to prepare for the Test series. He will not be available for the second and third ODI and will take part in the inter-squad game

Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar has informed the BCCI that he will not be available for the upcoming ODI series due to a family medical emergency. The Men's Selection Committee has named Mr Akash Deep as his replacement.

Advertisement

India's updated ODI squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep

During a recent interaction, Shami revealed his diet that allows him to maintain his fitness and even joked about the stories regarding his love for biryani. Shami said that earlier he did not follow a strict routine but following his injury, he has become more careful and now he has a set diet and workout plan for himself.

"Mine is very different. I take one meal but I prefer non-vegetarian. Because I do not take any supplements or similar things. Biryani ke liye main waise hi badnaam hu (I am anyway infamous because of biryani). I really like biryani because earlier, there was no such rigid routine. I was not aware of all the training regimes and what is good or bad for you. So I used to eat quite a lot of it. However, after injury, I have been following a strict diet. I have made my own routine and understood the fitness levels. Overall, if you compare how it was earlier and how it is now, you will notice a big difference," he told Aaj Tak.