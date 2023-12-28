Story ProgressBack to home
India vs South Africa Live Updates, 1st Test, Day 3: India Eye Early Wickets After SA Take Narrow Lead
IND vs SA Live Score, 1st Test, Day 3: South Africa were 256/5 before bad light forced early stumps on Day 2.
IND vs SA 1st Test Match LIVE Score: India eye early wickets on Day 3.© AFP
IND vs SA Live Score, 1st Test, Day 3: With South Africa gaining a narrow 11-run lead, India will look to wrap up the innings with quick wickets on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test in Centurion. The hosts were 256/5 before bad light forced early stumps on Day 2. Dean Elgar was unbeaten on 140 while Marco Jansen was also not out on 3. For India, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj had taken two wickets each, while debutant pacer Prasidh Krishna also picked up his maiden Test wicket on Wednesday. Earier, KL Rahul scored 101 for India - his eighth Test century and his second in successive matches in Centurion - and was last man out when India were dismissed for 245. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, Freedom Trophy, 2023/24, Dec 26, 2023
Day 2 | Stumps
SA
256/5 (66.0)
IND
245
SuperSport Park, Centurion
South Africa won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.88
Batsman
Dean Elgar
140 (211)
Marco Jansen
3* (13)
Bowler
Jasprit Bumrah
48/2 (16)
Prasidh Krishna
61/1 (15)
- 12:17 (IST)IND vs SA Live: Hello!Good afternoon and welcome for the coverage of the 1st Test Day 3 between India and South Africa. The hosts lead by 11 runs with Dean Elgar unbeaten on 140. India need wickets in the first session.
