IND vs SA Live Score, 1st Test, Day 3: With South Africa gaining a narrow 11-run lead, India will look to wrap up the innings with quick wickets on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test in Centurion. The hosts were 256/5 before bad light forced early stumps on Day 2. Dean Elgar was unbeaten on 140 while Marco Jansen was also not out on 3. For India, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj had taken two wickets each, while debutant pacer Prasidh Krishna also picked up his maiden Test wicket on Wednesday. Earier, KL Rahul scored 101 for India - his eighth Test century and his second in successive matches in Centurion - and was last man out when India were dismissed for 245. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the LIVE Updates of 1st Test Match Between India vs South Africa, Straight from Centurion