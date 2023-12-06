Team India will be chasing history as they take on South Africa in a two-match Test series, starting later this month. India have never won a Test series in the Rainbow nation, and lost 1-2 during their last visit to South Africa in 2021/22. India had won the first game of the series, but lost back-to-back to conceded the series, following which Virat Kohli had relinquished his Test captaincy. Former India pacer S Sreesanth feels 'winning a Test series in South Africa is like winning the World Cup'.

"I would love to see India winning the Test series. It will be like winning the World Cup because winning against South Africa in South Africa is not going to be easy but as the Star Sports ad says, 'Mazaa ayeega'," Sreesanth told Firstpost in an interview.

When asked about the India's X-factor for the upcoming Test series, Sreesanth, who claimed 87 wickets in 27 Tests, picked star batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul to play a crucial role for the team.

"Virat Kohli. Virat loves to keep proving, rather than to anybody but to himself. I think he's that cricketer who actually plays with that pride and he takes that pride in a very good way, not in an egoistic way. So pride for me, and for Virat also I'm sure it's like personal responsibility in delivering excellence. So, I will go with Virat and KL Rahul," he added.

Amid uncertainity over captain Rohit Sharma's future in white-ball cricket, Sreesanth pointed out the qualities that help the aggressive opener stand out as a leader.

"He's a street-smart cricketer and he's somebody more like Dhoni bhai who doesn't just get off the scene straight away. Even if the bowling's not that great, even if the fielding's not that great he makes sure he backs up the fielders, he backs up the fielders. It's a great trend. Even in the World Cup, the players who were not playing he was going to them asking for suggestions. Yes he's the captain but he's been there as their brother and been there as their best friend. So it's very important. So I think that's one of the best qualities a captain can have," concluded Sreesanth, who played 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 7 T20Is during his career.