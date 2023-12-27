Battling against the likes of Kagiso Rabada and the South African pacers on a tough Centurion pitch, KL Rahul joined the ranks of esteemed Indian batters like Sachin Tendulkar and former captain Mohammad Azharuddin who have delivered memorable centuries on South African soil. Amidst a struggling lower order, KL Rahul stood tall, constructing an innings that resonated with both judgment and intent. His 101 runs, brought up with a six over mid-wicket against Gerald Coetzee, were laced with 14 fours and four sixes and took the team's total to 245. The knock helped Rahul solidify his reputation as India's new Mr. Dependable.



This was KL Rahul's eighth century in Test matches and perhaps his most gritty one. His inning was filled with confident strokes and sheer determination and rescued India from a peculiar position in the first Test match of the series.

The wicket-keeper batter showcased his astute shot selection, avoiding unnecessary risks while grinding it out in the most challenging conditions.

What makes Rahul's century even more commendable is that he didn't succumb to chasing balls outside off stump and his approach under pressure. In the face of a ferocious pace attack, KL Rahul displayed remarkable restraint and temperament. His composure despite being beaten by Kagiso Rabada on multiple occasions stood out.

The overwhelming acknowledgement of Rahul's feat by the Indian dressing room spoke volumes about the value the team placed on this incredible performance.

Sachin Tendulkar's iconic century in Cape Town during the 2010 series showcased his mastery against a formidable South African pace attack. His sublime 146 was a blend of grace and resilience and helped India draw the three-match series.

Similarly, Mohammad Azharuddin's memorable innings during the 1996-97 series at Cape Town highlighted his class and finesse against a robust South African bowling attack. His elegant 115 runs were marked by exquisite strokeplay, steering India to a commanding position in the game. Sachin Tendulkar had scored 169 in the same innings but India lost the match eventually.

In this illustrious company, KL Rahul's recent century shines brightly. His innings was not just a display of skill but a testament to his determination.

KL Rahul also became only the second Indian wicketkeeper batter after Rishabh Pant to score a Test hundred in South Africa.