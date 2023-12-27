With Team India's backs against the wall, upstepped KL Rahul to deliver one of the finest innings of his career. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer all faltered on a tricky pitch as India took on South Africa in 1st Test of the 2-match series. Rahul, forging little partnerships with lower-middle order batters and tailenders, registered his 8th Test century to take India to a respectable first innings total of 245 runs.

India ended Day 1 at the score of 208/8, with Rahul leading the scoring charts with a score of 101. Rahul, however, had to play a gutsy knock at the end of the innings, playing some exquisite white-ball cricket shots to bring up his century. In fact, the wicket-keeper batter reached the 100-run mark with a stunning six on the bowling of South Afirca pacer Nandre Burger too. Here's the video:

The entire Indian camp was on its feet as Rahul reached his century. As Rahul returned to the dressing room after the end of the innings, Kohli was once again on his feet as he clapped for Rahul.

Kohli standing to celebrate Rahul Century.. You deserve it Rahul.. #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/MTRmdc0KqW — Waqar Rasheed (@iWaqarRasheed) December 27, 2023

Virat Kohli went near KL Rahul and appreciated his innings. pic.twitter.com/A1hNVpdzVE — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 27, 2023

At the end of Day 1, India posted a total of 208/8 in 59 overs with KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj unbeaten with respective scores of 70(105)* and 0(10)*.

KL Rahul fought valiantly throughout the time that he spent on the field. While the rest of the batters failed to overcome Kagiso Rabada, he fought with vigour to take India's score past the 200-run mark. Siraj also showed patience during the 10 balls that he faced he faced.

The only casualty in the final session was Jasprit Bumrah, who lost his patience and ended up losing his wicket to Marco Jansen after playing 19 balls.

Four wickets fell in the second session and all of them belonged to Rabada. His pace left India's batters without any answers as the pacer thrived on a surface that provided extra bounce.

With ANI Inputs