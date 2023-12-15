The Indian cricket team had one job at hand while entering the third T20I against South Africa - that was to win. After the first T20I was washed out and India lost the second T20I of the three-match series, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side needed a win to come out of the series on a strong note. And Suryakumar Yadav led from the front in that endeavour. The Indian skipper continued his incredible T20I run, scoring 100 in 56 balls. His knock consisted of seven fours and eight sixes and his runs came at a strike rate of 178.57. Courtesy his ton, India notch 201/7 in 20 overs. Then, Kuldeep Yadav took a five-wicket haul as South Africa were out for 95.

However, there was a big injury scare for Suryakumar Yadav. In the third over of South African series, the Indian cricket team captain hurt his ankle while running back to field a ball. He rolled over the ankles. He was immediately taken off the field and did not field for the rest of the innings. Later, he hobbled his way up to the post-match presentation ceremony and said the injury was not looking serious.

"I am good. I am able to walk so it is not looking that serious. It was wonderful scoring a hundred, and especially when it comes in a winning cause. One box we wanted to tick was play fearless brand of cricket. Really happy the boys showed a lot of character. Kuldeep is never happy with a three-for or a four-for. A perfect self birthday present," Suryakumar Yadav said after the match.

Suryakumar now has the most number of men's T20I centuries from the number three position or below. Maxwell has three centuries of batting from number three or below.

The T20I superstar from India has overtaken former English skipper Eoin Morgan to have the most fifty-plus scores while batting number four or below in T20Is, slamming 15 such knocks in just 39 innings. Morgan had 14 fifty-plus scores in 105 innings while batting from number four or below.

Suryakumar has overtaken Virat Kohli to become the Indian player with the second-most T20I sixes, with a total of 123 in just 57 innings. Rohit Sharma is the leading six-hitter for India in T20Is with 182 maximums in 140 innings. Virat had 117 sixes in 107 innings.

In just 60 T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav has scored 2,141 runs at an average of 45.55 and a strike rate of 171.55. He has scored four centuries and 17 fifties in 57 innings, with the best score of 117.

This year in T20Is, Suryakumar has played 18 T20Is, scoring 733 runs at an average of 48.86, scoring at a strike rate of over 155. He has scored two centuries and five fifties, with the best score of 112*.

With ANI inputs