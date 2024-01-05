During the post-match presentation of the second India vs South Africa Test at Newlands in Cape Town, Jasprit Bumrah showed his humility. The ace pacer was working as a translator for Mohammed Siraj when the latter credit Bumrah for helping him during bowling. While translating it to English, Bumrah rather credited the experience of the duo and the team management. The humble act from Bumrah didn't go unnoticed as the fans widely shared the video of the interaction on social media.

"Jassi bhai hamesha jab start karte hain toh message milta hai ki kya wicket pe kon si line or length better hai. Toh wo message milne se mujhe zyada sochne ki zarurat nahi rehti hai, bas consistent wo chiz pe work karenge to success milega. Bas yahi. Wo saamne end pe rahe toh bohot hi acha lagta hai (When Bumrah starts bowling, he gives me an idea of what kind of wicket it is and which length is better on it. I don't have to think much and just have to follow it consistently to get success. When he is there at the other end, it feels good)," said Siraj.

Bumrah was kind enough to make the statement look more team centric. His translation of the statement had no mention about Siraj crediting him for his success.

"So yeah because when we play along together, he gets the message a little earlier because when I," stopped Bumrah before continuting "because of our experience, we try to analyze the wicket a little quicker so that communication goes in the bowling circuit that you know this is the wicket and this is what we are looking to do. So that helps him sometimes," said India's pace spearhead Bumrah.

The Indian cricket team on Thursday capped off the tour to South Africa with a seven-wicket win in the second Test match and sqaured the series 1-1.

It was a match that belonged to Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah, who picked 15 wickets among themselves. In the first innings, Siraj picked 6 for 15 while Bumrah scalped two wickets. In the following innings of South Africa, Bumrah returned figures of 6 for 61 while Siraj also picked one wicket.