India will hope to level the three-match series as they take South Africa in the third T20I at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Thursday. The visitors suffered a narrow defeat in the second match after the first game was washed out due to rain. India, sent in to bat, were 180 for seven when rain ended the innings with three balls remaining in their 20 overs. After a delay of almost an hour, South Africa were set to make 152 off 15 overs, which the Proteas chased down with seven balls to spare. The T20I series will be followed by a three-game ODI leg, starting with the first game on Sunday.

When will the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match be played?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be played on Tuesday, December 12.

Where will the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match be played?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be played at Wanderers, Johannesburg.

What time will the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match start?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will start at 8:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 8:00 PM.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match live?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be telecast live on Star Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match be available?

The live streaming of India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. On mobile, the match will be shown free of cost.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)