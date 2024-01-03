After facing a shocking defeat in the first match, Team India is all set to face South Africa in the second Test of the two-match series on Wednesday in Cape Town. The Rohit Sharma-led side got lost by an innings and 32 runs in the first match. KL Rahul was the only positive for Team India as he scored 101 runs. However, Kagiso Rabada's five-wicket haul and Dean Elgar's massive knock of 185 runs, helped India register a comfortable win. The visitors will now aim for redemption in the next match, in order to end the series with a draw.

When will the India vs South Africa 2nd Test match be played?

The India vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be played from Wednesday, January 3-7.

Where will the India vs South Africa 2nd Test match be played?

The India vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be played at Newlands, Cape Town.

What time will the India vs South Africa 2nd Test match start?

The India vs South Africa 2nd Test match will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs South Africa 2nd Test match live?

The India vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be telecast live on Star Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of India vs South Africa 2nd Test match be available?

The live streaming of India vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. On mobile, the match will be shown free of cost.

