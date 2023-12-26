Dark clouds loom over the SuperSport Park in Centurion as India take on South Africa in the first Test of a two-match series, starting later on Tuesday. South Africa is the only regular Test-playing country where India are yet to win a Test series. Virat Kohli led a strong Indian team in 2021/22, with high expectations after successful tours of Australia and England. However, after winning the first game, India lost back-to-back games and conceded the series. Kohli and his men had accused the local broadcasters for favouring the home team during their defeat in the third and final Test.

The third Test proved to be Kohli's last as captain of the team. This time, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India will look to breach the final frontier.

However, rain is likely to play spoilsport in Centurion. According to AccuWeather, there remains a 96% chance of rain during the day. About 4 hours of rain is expected in Centurion on Tuesday during the day.

Even the past couple of days witnessed quite relentless rain, meaning the outfield wouldn't be in the best condition too.

When will the India vs South Africa 1st Test match be played?

The India vs South Africa 1st Test match will be played from Tuesday, December 26-30.

Where will the India vs South Africa 1st Test match be played?

The India vs South Africa 1st Test match will be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

What time will the India vs South Africa 1st Test match start?

The India vs South Africa 1st Test match will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs South Africa 1st Test match live?

The India vs South Africa 1st Test match will be telecast live on Star Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of India vs South Africa 1st Test match be available?

The live streaming of India vs South Africa 1st Test match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. On mobile, the match will be shown free of cost.

