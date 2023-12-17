India take on South Africa in the 1st T20I at the first ODI at The Wanderers, Johannesburg. After the T20I series ended 1-1, the focus now shifts towards a three-match ODI series. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are all absent while Hardik Pandya is still nursing an injury. Due to all the absentees, KL Rahul will lead the team in the ODI leg of the tour. Rajat Patidar and Sai Sudharsan are expected to be handed their debut caps, with the pair set to open the innings. Shreyas Iyer will bat at no. 3 while captain Rahul has said that he will bat in the middle, most likely at no. 4.

When will the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be played on Sunday, December 17.

Where will the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be played at Wanderers, Johannesburg.

What time will the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match start?

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs South Africa 1st ODI match live?

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be telecast live on Star Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of India vs South Africa 1st ODI match be available?

The live streaming of India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. On mobile, the match will be shown free of cost.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)