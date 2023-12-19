India vs South Africa 2nd ODI, Live Updates:India will be taking on South Africa in the second ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday in Gqeberha. India have taken 1-0 lead after registering a comfortable eight-wicket win in the first win match on Sunday. Arshdeep Singh became a hero for India with his five-wicket haul as South Africa got bundled out for 116. Later, debutant Sai Sudharsan and Shreyas Iyer smashed half-centuries as India chased down the target in just 16.4 overs. (Live Updates)

