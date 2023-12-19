Story ProgressBack to home
India vs South Africa Live Updates, 2nd ODI: India Aim To Seal Series vs South Africa
India vs South Africa Live Updates, 2nd ODI: India will be taking on South Africa in the second ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday in Gqeberha.
IND vs SA, 2nd ODI, Live Updates: India will take on South Africa© AFP
India vs South Africa 2nd ODI, Live Updates:India will be taking on South Africa in the second ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday in Gqeberha. India have taken 1-0 lead after registering a comfortable eight-wicket win in the first win match on Sunday. Arshdeep Singh became a hero for India with his five-wicket haul as South Africa got bundled out for 116. Later, debutant Sai Sudharsan and Shreyas Iyer smashed half-centuries as India chased down the target in just 16.4 overs. (Live Updates)
2nd ODI Live Updates: India Vs South Africa | IND vs SA, Straight from St George's Park, Gqeberha
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 15:22 (IST)IND vs SA Live Score: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the second ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa, straight from St George's Park, Gqeberha. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest South Africa vs India Updates and check out SA vs IND schedules and WPL 2024 Auction. Read all the details related to the WPL 2024.Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.