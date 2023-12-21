Story ProgressBack to home
India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: India Eye Victory In Series Finale vs South Africa
IND vs SA Live Score: While the T20I series ended in the stalemate due to a washout in the first match, both teams would want to take the bragging rights with a win in the final ODI
IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Live: India eye series win in Paarl.© AFP
IND vs SA Live Score: With the series on the line, India take on South Africa in the third and final ODI at the Boland Park in Paarl. After India's dominant win in the series-opener, South Africa turned the tables around in the second ODI at Gqeberha. While the T20I series ended in the stalemate due to a washout in the first match, both teams would want to take the bragging rights with a win in the final ODI. The ODI series will be followed by a two-match Test bilateral. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the LIVE Updates of 3rd ODI Match Between India vs South Africa, Straight from Boland Park, Paarl
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 15:38 (IST)IND vs SA Live Score: Thrilling series finaleAfter facing a defeat in the first ODI, the Proteas convincingly won the second ODI and have managed to keep the series alive. Tony de Zorzi's unbeaten 122-ball 119 guided his side home. However, the KL Rahul-led side will aim for a better outing in the third match, in order to claim the three-match series.
- 15:28 (IST)IND vs SA Live Score: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the third and final ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa, straight from the Boland Park, Paarl. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest South Africa vs India Updates and check out SA vs IND schedules and IPL 2024 Auction. Read all the details related to the IPL 2024.Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.