India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 2 Live Updates: An eventful Day 1 of the first Test between India and South Africa in Centurion saw the tourists putting 208 runs on the board for the loss of 7 wickets, all thanks to KL Rahuls' unbeaten 70. Kagiso Rabad made the full use of a useful SuperSport Park wicket and overcast conditions to claim 5 wickets on the opening day but rain ensured that only 59 overs were possible in the innings. As Rahul and Mohammed Siraj arrive to bat on Day 2, Rabada is likely to be South Africa's go-to bowler to wrap up the Indian tail. (LIVE Scorecard)

Here are the live cricket score and updates from the Day 2 of India vs South Africa 1st Test from SuperSport Park in Centurion: