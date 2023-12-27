Story ProgressBack to home
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: Onus On KL Rahul To Take India Past 250-Run Mark
IND vs SA Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: India managed to put 208 runs on the board at the loss of 7 wickets on Day 1.
India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE: KL Rahul was unbeaten on 70 On Day 1© AFP
India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 2 Live Updates: An eventful Day 1 of the first Test between India and South Africa in Centurion saw the tourists putting 208 runs on the board for the loss of 7 wickets, all thanks to KL Rahuls' unbeaten 70. Kagiso Rabad made the full use of a useful SuperSport Park wicket and overcast conditions to claim 5 wickets on the opening day but rain ensured that only 59 overs were possible in the innings. As Rahul and Mohammed Siraj arrive to bat on Day 2, Rabada is likely to be South Africa's go-to bowler to wrap up the Indian tail. (LIVE Scorecard)
Here are the live cricket score and updates from the Day 2 of India vs South Africa 1st Test from SuperSport Park in Centurion:
1st Test, Freedom Trophy, 2023/24, Dec 26, 2023
Day 1 | Stumps
SA
IND
208/8 (59.0)
SuperSport Park, Centurion
South Africa won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.53
Batsman
KL Rahul
70 (105)
Mohammed Siraj
0* (10)
Bowler
Marco Jansen
52/1 (15)
Gerald Coetzee
53/0 (12)
- 12:42 (IST)IND vs SA Live: Big statement from Sunil Gavaskar!India legend Sunil Gavaskar feels India are missing Ajinkya Rahane in this tour."In the 2018 tour, Ajinkya Rahane played the 3rd Test and showed what the Indian team had missed. Rahane overseas has been such a fine player and maybe if he had been there yesterday the story could have been completely different," Gavaskar said on Tuesday.
- 12:21 (IST)IND vs SA Live: Onus On KL Rahul!Rahul will be determined to get his hundred as India eye a 250+ total before SA come out to bat. Rahul would need a helping hand from Siraj and debutant Prasidh Krishna.
- 12:20 (IST)IND vs SA Live: Hello!Good afternoon and a very warm welcome to our live coverage of the 1st Test, Day 2 between India and South Africa from Centurion. KL Rahul's unbeate 70 steered India to 208/8 before bad light, and rain saw the play being called off early on Day 2.
