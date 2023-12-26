IND vs SA Live Updates, 1st Test Day 1: Hoping to breach the final frontier, India take on South Africa in the first Test of a two-match series at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. South Africa is the only regular Test-playing country where India are yet to win a Test series. However, rain is likely to play spoilsport in Centurion. According to the forecast, there remains a 96% chance of rain during the day. About 4 hours of rain is expected in Centurion on Tuesday during the day. Centurion has witnessed heavy rainfall over the past couple of days. (Live Scorecard)

IND vs SA, 1st Test Live: Bavuma wants to spoil the party for India! South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has said that his team is ready to put up a fight against India, who are chasing a first Test series win in the Rainbow Nation. Temba Bavuma knows that India have a point to prove in the upcoming #SAvIND series



More https://t.co/K2QR6JtwJu#WTC25 pic.twitter.com/qxWKLxux5w — ICC (@ICC) December 26, 2023 South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has said that his team is ready to put up a fight against India, who are chasing a first Test series win in the Rainbow Nation.

December 26 2023 12:10 (IST) IND vs SA, 1st Test Live: Team India is ready! Team India chase history in Rainbow Nation as they are yet to win a Test series in South Africa.

Centurion



The Boxing Day Test is here!



Let's go #TeamIndia #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/wj4P8lu1QC — BCCI (@BCCI) December 26, 2023 Team India chase history in Rainbow Nation as they are yet to win a Test series in South Africa.

December 26 2023 12:03 (IST) IND vs SA, 1st Test Live: Hello! Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of the 1st Test between India and South Africa. The wait is finally over. However, forecast suggests heavy rainfall in Centurion. Let's keep our fingers crossed!