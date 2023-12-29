KL Rahul was in tremendous form as he slammed a gritty century on Day 2 of the first Test match between India and South Africa in Centurion on Wednesday. The innings was crucial for India as the visitors kept losing wickets on the other end and it impressed both experts and fans alike. Following the match, during the analysis on his YouTube channel, former India opener Aakash Chopra was all praise for Rahul but said that whether the innings will go down in history as "one of the best" will depend on how much the broadcasters, media and social media play it out in the future.

"KL Rahul scored a century. Just remember, somebody batting at No. 6 as a keeper when the top order was dismissed early and then you have to bat with the tail and the tail doesn't contribute much, and despite that, you score a hundred. The team's total was 245 and KL Rahul scored a century in that."

That depends on how much this knock is played up by the broadcasters and the media/SM warriors. https://t.co/xRC3xIm921 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 27, 2023

"It was a very special knock. Someone asked me on X whether this will go down as one of the best knocks by an Indian player. I said the broadcaster, media and social media will decide that because whichever thing is played up more becomes very important these days, and I think that is what is going to happen," he added while reviewing India's performance against South Africa.

Dean Elgar, on the eve of retirement, and new cap David Bedingham took South Africa into the lead on the second day of the first Test against India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

Elgar made a boundary-studded 140 not out and Bedingham an assured 56 as South Africa reached 256 for five – a lead of 11 runs - when bad light stopped play.

Two late wickets kept India in the game, especially as there was no sign that South African captain Temba Bavuma would bat after suffering a hamstring strain on the first day.

There was no update on his condition from the South African dressing room but he remained in his tracksuit while other batsmen took their turns to pad up.

KL Rahul scored 101 for India – his eighth Test century and his second in successive matches in Centurion – and was last man out when India were dismissed for 245.

(With AFP inputs)