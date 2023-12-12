South Africa and India will go up against each other in the second match of India's tour of South Africa, 3 T20I Series 2023 at St George's Park in Gqeberha, South Africa, on Tuesday, December 12. The match starts at 8:30 PM IST. The first match of the series ended without a ball being bowled due to rain. Both teams will look to gain valuable match time in the upcoming fixture on Tuesday.

St George's Park in Gqeberha T20I records

Win/loss record

South Africa have played three matches at St George's Park. They have won two times and lost one

On the other hand, India will play their maiden encounter at this venue on Tuesday.

Average score

South Africa averages 131 runs when playing a T20 match at St George's Park.

Highest score

South Africa's highest score stands at 179/6 in 20 overs, put up against New Zealand in 2012. South Africa beat New Zealand by 33 runs.

Lowest score

South Africa's lowest score when playing at St George's Park in Gqeberha is 158, recorded against Australia in 2020. South Africa won by 12 runs.

South Africa vs India T20I record at St George's Park in Gqeberha

Head-to-head: South Africa and India are yet to compete against each other at St George's Park in Gqeberha. Tuesday's match will be the first encounter between the two teams at this venue.

South Africa vs India head-to-head record in T20

South Africa and India have competed against each other on 24 occasions in T20s. While South Africa have won 10 matches, India have emerged victorious in 13 instances. Meanwhile, one match has yielded no result.

The last five T20I matches have seen South Africa win on two occasions and India on two occasions. The highest score in these five games is 237 by India while the lowest has been 28 by India.

South Africa vs India, 2nd T20I prediction

Considering the current form, India will go as favourites in the upcoming contest against South Africa.