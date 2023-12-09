South Africa and India will compete in the 1st match of India's tour of South Africa, three-match T20I Series 2023 at Kingsmead in Durban, South Africa, on Sunday, December 10. The match commences at 7:30 PM IST. India enters the upcoming match with momentum, having secured a convincing 4-1 victory in the T20I home series against Australia. Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, the team is poised to leverage the upcoming matches as valuable preparation for the T20 World Cup scheduled for next year in the USA and the West Indies.

On the other hand, South Africa is set to embark on their first series since their exit in the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup 2023. Aiden Markram will lead the Proteas T20I team during this series, seeking to steer the squad to success in the upcoming encounters.

Kingsmead in Durban T20I records

Win/loss record

South Africa have contested in 11 matches at Kingsmead. They have won five times and lost six.

On the contrary, India have been a part of five matches at the venue, winning three. Meanwhile, one match yielded no result and another game ended in a tie.

Average score

South Africa averages 147 runs when playing a T20I match at this ground.

Meanwhile, India's average score at Kingsmead is 175 runs.

Highest score

South Africa's highest score has been 202/7 in 20 overs, put up against England in 2020. England beat South Africa by two runs in that match .

Whereas, the highest total for India at the same ground came against England in 2007, when they scored 218/4 in 20 overs. India beat England by 18 runs.

Lowest score

South Africa's lowest score when playing at Kingsmead is 115/10, recorded against Australia in 2023. Australia beat South Africa by 111 runs.

South Africa vs India T20I record at Kingsmead in Durban

Head-to-head: South Africa and India have competed against each other on one occasion at Kingsmead. India won the solitary game.

Highest score: The highest score for a South Africa vs India match at Kingsmead is 153/5 made by India in 2007.

South Africa vs India head-to-head record in T20Is

South Africa and India have competed against each other on 24 occasions in T20Is. While South Africa have won 10 matches, India have emerged victorious in 13 encounters. Meanwhile, one match yielded no result.

The last five T20I matches have seen South Africa win on two occasions and India on two occasions. The highest score in these five games is 237 by India while the lowest has been 28 by India.

South Africa vs India, 1st T20I prediction

India have emerged victorious in one encounter against South Africa at Kingsmead and will go as favourites in the upcoming contest.