South Africa and India will compete in the final T20I of India's tour of South Africa, three T20I Series 2023 at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Friday, December 14. The match starts at 8:30 PM IST. After the 1st T20I in Kingsmead, Durban was washed out, South Africa emerged victorious in the second T20I at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday, taking a 1-0 lead in the series. Suryakumar and Rinku Singh played crucial roles with the bat, scoring 56 and 68, respectively, guiding India to a total of 180/7.

However, South Africa's Reeza Hendricks contributed with a knock of 49, Tristan Stubbs played an unbeaten cameo of 14 runs, and Gerald Coetzee's three-wicket haul propelled them to a five-wicket victory over India via the DLS method.

As the series moves forward, India will aim for an improved performance to level the series in Johannesburg.

Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg T20I records

Win/loss record

Hosts South Africa have contested in 24 matches at The Wanderers Stadium. They have won 14 of these games and have lost 10 T20 matches at this venue

On the contrary, India have played five matches at this stadium, winning three and losing two.

Average score

South Africa has scored at an average of 162 runs when playing a T20 match at this venue.

Meanwhile, India's average score at The Wanderers Stadium is 147 runs.

Highest score

South Africa's highest score stands at 231/7 in 20 overs, made against the West Indies in 2015. West Indies beat South Africa by four wickets in that match.

Meanwhile, the highest total for India at the same ground came against South Africa in 2018, when they made 203/5 in 20 overs. India beat South Africa by 28 runs.

Lowest score

The lowest score of South Africa when playing at The Wanderers Stadium is 89/10, recorded against Australia in 2020. Australia beat South Africa by 107 runs.

The lowest score for India at The Wanderers Stadium is 157 scored against Pakistan in 2007. India won the final of the ICC World Twenty20 by five runs.

South Africa vs India T20 record at The Wanderers Stadium

Head-to-head: South Africa and India have faced each other on three occasions at The Wanderers Stadium. South Africa have won one of those fixtures while India have held the upper hand in two games.

Highest score: The highest score for a South Africa vs India match at this stadium is 219/4 made by South Africa in 2012.

Lowest score: South Africa ended with 126 on the scoreboard against India in 2006.

South Africa vs India head-to-head record in T20

South Africa and India have battled against each other on 25 occasions in T20s. While South Africa have won 11 matches, India have emerged victorious in 13 encounters. Meanwhile, one match yielded no result.

The last five T20 contests have seen South Africa win three times and India on two occasions. The highest score in these five matches is 237 by India while the lowest has been 106 by South Africa.

South Africa vs India, 3rd T20I prediction

South Africa have won three of the last five encounters against India and will go as favourites in the upcoming contest.

