India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 1, Cape Town Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spolisport?

Aiming to level to series, India take on South Africa in the second and final Test at the Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday. After a crushing defeat by an innings and 32 runs in the series opener, the visitors look to restore parity against South Africa and remain consequential in the World Championship points table. India are currently sixth in the points table with 14 points (38.89 PCT) and a defeat will dent their position further. After being humbled in Centurion, India are likely to make a host of changes in their bowling line-up. Ravindra Jadeja is expected to make his return while veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is likely to be dropped.

As per Accuweather, the weather is likely to be clear throughout the day. Sun is expected to be out while the chances of rain are quite less. The temperature is set to fluctuate between 28 to 30 degree celsius.

In fact, no rain is expected in the first two days in Cape Town. The pitch at the Newlands will be a batting paradise with little help for spinners from either side.

Recapping the first Test match, it was completely dominated by South Africa. Rabada's five-wicket haul put India on the back foot. KL Rahul played a counter-attacking knock of 101 but it was soon overshadowed by Elgar's breathtaking 185.

In the second innings, India only managed 131 with Virat Kohli smashing a gritty 76. The hosts won the match by an innings and 32 runs.

Ahead of the second Test, India captain Rohit Sharma accepted that, currently, they have little "inexperience" in their bowling attack.

He added that they have to trust them so they can prevail and get the job done.

"Having said that, I still feel that sometimes we've got a little bit of inexperience in our bowling, and sometimes when you have that, you've got to show some faith in them, show trust in them, and that can happen to any team. Like I said in the last post-match press conference [in Centurion] about Prasidh [Krishna] playing his first game, we all get nervous when you are playing your first game. It's understandable, but I thought, and I'll still back that thought of mine, that he's got a good ability to succeed at this level and especially in this format. So it's just about showing faith and trust in everyone and getting the job done from them," Rohit said.

