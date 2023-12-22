The final leg of the India tour of South Africa 2023-24 will see the two teams take the field in the first Test match on December 26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The much-anticipated fixture is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST. After the two cricketing heavyweights shared the spoils in the T20I series, India upped the ante to clinch the ODI series 2-1. Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh was named as the Player of the Series for taking 10 wickets in three matches, including a five-wicket and a four-wicket haul apiece.

The focus now shifts to the longest format of the game, where India and South Africa have played out some eye-catching encounters in the past.

Moreover, this will be Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma's first assignment since the ICC World Cup 2023, where they finished as runners-up following their loss against Australia in the final.

SuperSport Park Test record

Win/loss record

Advertisement

South Africa have contested in 28 matches at SuperSport Park. They have won 22 times and lost 3. The 3 other matches concluded in a draw.

On the other hand, India have been a part of 3 matches at the venue, winning one and losing 2 times.

Average score

South Africa score an average of 315 runs when playing a Test match at the ground.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, India's average score at SuperSport Park is 259 runs.

Highest score

South Africa's highest score has been 621/10 in 142.1 overs, registered against Sri Lanka in 2020. South Africa won the contest by an innings and 45 runs.

Meanwhile, the highest total for India at SuperSport Park came against South Africa in 2010, when they put together 459/10 in 128.1 overs. However, the hosts won by an innings and 25 runs.

Lowest score

The lowest score by South Africa when playing at SuperSport Park is 116/10, made against West Indies in 2023. Nonetheless, the Proteas won the match by 87 runs.

Meanwhile, India could muster only 136/10 against South Africa in 2010.

South Africa vs India Test record at SuperSport Park

South Africa and India have faced each other on 3 occasions at SuperSport Park. South Africa have won 2 of those clashes while India enjoyed the upper hand in 1 game.

Prediction

South Africa have dominated 2 of the last 3 encounters against India at SuperSport Park and will be the favourites in the upcoming contest.