KL Rahul impressed everyone by scoring a gritty century on Day 2 of the first Test match between India and South Africa in Centurion. With wickets falling on the other end, Rahul paced his innings to perfection and ended up taking India to a competitive total in the first innings. Legendary India skipper Sunil Gavaskar was all praise for Rahul and even called the century among "Top 10 in the Indian history of Tests. “Watching cricket for 50 years, I can surely Say this hundred by Rahul is in the Top 10 in the Indian history of Tests,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

At the post-match press conference, Rahul was told by reporters about Gavaskar's compliment and his reaction was pure gold. The wicket-keeper batter was left amazed by the legendary cricketer's compliment and said that he was humbled by his words.

“Firstly, I am very humbled if he has made that comment. It's a pretty huge compliment to get. I think batting in the middle-order. What I have realized is that you can't really plan your innings that much. When you walk in there, there is a situation in front of you. The game tells you what you need to do and how you need to play. I walk in with a very empty mindset when I bat in the middle-order, and then I react according to the situation. Today and yesterday, I knew i was going to bat with the tail, so I had to take my chances and I am glad it came off,” Rahul told the reporters.

Dean Elgar, on the eve of retirement, and new cap David Bedingham took South Africa into the lead on the second day of the first Test against India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

Elgar made a boundary-studded 140 not out and Bedingham an assured 56 as South Africa reached 256 for five – a lead of 11 runs - when bad light stopped play.

Two late wickets kept India in the game, especially as there was no sign that South African captain Temba Bavuma would bat after suffering a hamstring strain on the first day.

