South Africa will face India in the first of three-match T20I Series 2023 on Sunday, December 10, at Kingsmead in Durban, South Africa. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST. Team India is scheduled to play in an all-format series against South Africa, encompassing three T20Is, an ODI leg and a Test series. Suryakumar Yadav is set to captain India's T20I team, while KL Rahul will take the reins as captain for the ODI series. Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, will resume his role as captain for the upcoming two-match Test series.

India will come into the series having beaten Australia 4-1 in the recently concluded T20I series at home.

Meanwhile, Aiden Markram will lead South Africa in the T20I series. The Proteas have bolstered their squad by including fast bowlers Nandre Burger and Ottniel Baartman.

SA vs IND, Kingsmead, Durban pitch report

The pitch at Kingsmead, Durban is a balanced surface. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 147 runs.

The team batting first at this venue has won 50% of its matches, so the toss does not make much of a difference here. The team winning the toss may decide to bat or bowl depending on the ground conditions.

Weather report

The temperature at Kingsmead, Durban will hover around 19 degrees Celsius with 93 per cent humidity. 3.33 m/s winds are expected. Cloudy weather is expected during the match, this may help pacers with movement. There is heavy intensity rain expected which may affect playing conditions.

South Africa vs India squads

South Africa: David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram (c), Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Matthew Breetzke (wk), Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Ottniel Baartman and Tabraiz Shamsi

India: Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar and Ravi Bishnoi

SA vs IND Fantasy 11 team

Wicket-keepers: Jitesh Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Aiden Markram, David Miller

All-rounders: Marco Jansen, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi

Captain: Rinku Singh

Vice-captain: Suryakumar Yadav

South Africa vs India head-to-head in T20Is

South Africa and India have competed against each other on 24 occasions in T20Is. While South Africa have won 10 matches, India have emerged victorious in 13 encounters. Meanwhile, one match yielded no result.

The last five T20I matches have seen South Africa win on two occasions and India on two occasions. The highest score in these five games is 237 by India while the lowest has been 28 by India.

South Africa vs India, 1st T20I Prediction

Courtesy of their current form, India are predicted to win the upcoming contest against Proteas.