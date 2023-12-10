India take on South Africa in the first of three-match T20I series, starting on Sunday. Team India is scheduled to play in an all-format series against South Africa, encompassing three T20Is, an ODI leg and a Test series. Suryakumar Yadav is set to captain India's T20I team. India enter the series having beaten Australia 4-1 in the recently concluded T20I series at home. Meanwhile, Aiden Markram will lead South Africa in the T20I series.

It is worth noting that South Africa and India have competed against each other on 24 occasions in T20Is. While South Africa have won 10 matches, India have emerged victorious in 13 encounters. Meanwhile, one match yielded no result.

The last five T20I matches have seen South Africa win on two occasions and India on two occasions. The highest score in these five games is 237 by India while the lowest has been 28 by India.

When will the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be played on Sunday, December 10.

Where will the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be played at Kingsmead, Durban.

What time will the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match start?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs South Africa 1st T20I match live?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be telecast live on Star Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of India vs South Africa 1st T20I match be available?

The live streaming of India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

