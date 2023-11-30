Story ProgressBack to home
India vs South Africa Squad Announcement Live Updates: Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Make The Cut For T20Is?
India vs South Africa Squad Announcement Live: The focus remains on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's availability for the white-ball games.
India Tour of South Africa Squads Live: Focus on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's availability.© AFP
India's tour of South Africa Live Updates: With India set to tour South Africa next month for three T20Is and three ODIs, followed by a two-match Test series, India captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli's future in white-ball cricket remains a doubt. On the eve of the fourth T20I against Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to announce India's T20I and ODI squads for the South Africa tour during a press conference. The focus now remains on Rohit and Virat's availability for the white-ball games.
- 15:22 (IST)Team India Squad Live: What next for Ravichandran Ashwin?It seems like it's end of the road for Ravi Ashwin in white-ball cricket, having played just one game in the World Cup. However, the veteran all-rounder has remained tight-lipper over his future. If he does not make the squads for T20I and ODIs, we might get some clarity. Nonetheless, Ravi Ashwin is still one of the finest red-ball players in the world.
- 15:14 (IST)Team India Squad Live: Hardik to lead India and MI?Hardik Pandya has joined MI from GT as part of an all-cash deal. If Rohit Sharma has made his mind up about not playing T20Is, does this mean that Hardik could lead MI, starting from this season? Only time will tell
- 15:09 (IST)Team India Squad Live: Captain Gill is here!Shubman Gill will lead Gujarat Titans in the IPL this season after Hardik Pandya's trade to Mumbai Indians. First taste of captaincy for the batting prodify. A sign of things to come, maybe?
- 15:03 (IST)Team India Squad Live: Kohli enjoying winter in London!Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently on vacation in the United Kingdom following the conclusion of the Cricket World Cup 2023. The couple was spotted Winter Wonderland in London along with their daughter Vamika. See the video here
- 14:47 (IST)Team India Squad Live: Can India seal the series?Not to forget, India play Australia tomorrow in the 4th T20I. The Aussies made a strong comeback in the last game to fire this series wide open with two games to go. Can India bounce back and seal the series? Do tune in to NDTV Sports to find out
- 14:30 (IST)Team India Squad Live: New look Team India for T20I showpiece?While Rohit Sharma is also set to skip the T20Is in the Rainbow Nation, his participation in the 50-over games remains a doubt. Has the selectors already made up their mind when it comes to what India's squad will be for the T20 World Cup next year?
- 14:26 (IST)India vs South Africa: Kohli to quite T20I cricket?Reports have claimed that Virat Kohli has decided to give the white-ball assignment against the Proteas a miss. He will only join the team for the Test series. While he has not played a T20I in over a year, his absence from the ODI assignment did come as a surprise.
- 14:22 (IST)IND vs SA Live: KL Rahul to lead vs South Africa?If Rohit Sharma does not feature, KL Rahul is most likely to lead the team as Hardik Pandya is unavailable for the tour. Not sure Kohli will be asked to captain as the whole drama over his captaincy started on this very tour early last year.
- 14:19 (IST)IND vs SA Live: What now for Team India?Rahul Dravid will continue as India's head coach after accepting the BCCI's offer to extend his contract. However, after the World Cup final defeat, talks have intensified over Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's future in the shortest format of the game.
