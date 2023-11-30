Team India Squad Live: What next for Ravichandran Ashwin?

It seems like it's end of the road for Ravi Ashwin in white-ball cricket, having played just one game in the World Cup. However, the veteran all-rounder has remained tight-lipper over his future. If he does not make the squads for T20I and ODIs, we might get some clarity. Nonetheless, Ravi Ashwin is still one of the finest red-ball players in the world.