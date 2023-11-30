Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently on vacation in the United Kingdom following the conclusion of the Cricket World Cup 2023. While India are currently playing Australia in a T20I series at home, the hosts decided to rest almost all of their first-team cricketers and went with a young squad for the ongoing series. Kohli, who was a phenomenal performer in the World Cup and ended up winning the 'Player of the Tournament' award, was previously clicked on the streets in London and in a recent video going viral on social media, Kohli and Anushka were seen at the Winter Wonderland in London along with daughter Vamika. Kohli clicked some pictures with fans and Anushka was seen playing with daughter Vamika.

As the Indian cricket team enters a new phase after the conclusion of the Cricket World Cup 2023, a young brigade, led by Suryakumar Yadav, is leading the unit against Australia in a 5-match T20I series.

But, with the all-format tour of South Africa not far away, there isn't any official confirmation on the availability of seniors like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

@imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma spotted in Winter wonderland, Hyde park, London. pic.twitter.com/AdoeWgZgyk — Tujhme Rab Dikhta Hai, Yaara main kya karoon? (@Taanispov) November 30, 2023

It has now been learned that Kohli has decided to give the white-ball assignment against the Proteas a miss. He will only join the team for the Test series.

According to NDTV sources, Kohli has opted out of the T20I and ODI series against South Africa, beginning December 10. Kohli's future, especially in the shortest format, has been under discussion since the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2022. The veteran batter continues to stay away from T20 internationals. But, his absence from the ODI assignment did come as a surprise.

It has also been learned that skipper Rohit is yet to confirm what he intends to be a part of the ODI assignment against South Africa. He is expected to give the T20I series in the Rainbow Nation a miss.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee headed by former India allrounder Ajit Agarkar will select the Indian team for all three formats in the coming days.

The two senior batters are likely to line up with the Indian team for the Test assignment which begins on Boxing Day at Centurion.