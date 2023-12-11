Young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal showed his batting prowess in the recently concluded five-match T20I series against Australia. In five matches, he scored 138 runs at a strike rate of 168.29, including one half-century. The Rajasthan Royals star, who made his international debut against West Indies in July this year, is widely known for his powerful hitting. He has registered one century in T20Is and one ton in Tests and has emerged an one of the most talented batters of the upcoming generation.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar lavished praise on Jaiswal, calling him a good talent with a "boldness of youth".

“Yashasvi Jaiswal is a very good talent and brings the left-handed factor as well. He's got the boldness of youth and freshness of not being tied down by ideas of how one should play,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

“Just see the ball and hit the ball, this is what he does, and does it so well. He's got a century in Test cricket as well. So he is a good all-format prospect for India,” Gavaskar added.

Currently, Jaiswal is in South Africa with Team India's squad for the ongoing all-format tour against the Proteas.

India's desire to start the process of finding an ideal combination for the T20 World Cup 2024 suffered a minor dent as their first match against South Africa was abandoned without a ball being bowled after persistent rain in Durban on Sunday.

In fact, even the toss did not take place. Now, the 'Men in Blue' are left with just five T20Is - two more against the Proteas and three games against Afghanistan at home in January - ahead of next year's showpiece in the West Indies and the USA.

In that context, India would have liked to make a head start to their search for a perfect blend at Kingsmead but rain put paid to those hopes temporarily.

(With PTI Inputs)