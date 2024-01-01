The Indian cricket team's horrific show in the first Test against South Africa in Centurion raises many questions on the team's ability to win in SENA countries. Since Kohli stepped down as India's Test skipper, the national team hasn't managed to register a single win in any of the SENA nations. Though ther remain many areas of improvements, veteran wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik has raised questions on Shubman Gill's place in the team, with a reminder of some domestic stars who are waiting for an opportunity in the whites.

Gill registered scores of 2 and 26 in the two innings as India lost by an innings and 32 runs in Centurion. Only the likes of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli managed to put in a reasonable show with the bat while all other batters struggled.

Karthik, however, had no qualms in admitting that Gill's place in the team is bound to be under the scanner.

"Shubman Gill is the big question mark here. He has not lived up to the expectations that people have. I think even he would be aware that if you are going to average mid-30s or early-30s after having played 20 Tests, then you would consider yourself to be a bit lucky to be around. His place will definitely be under the scanner if he doesn't have a great Test match in the next one," Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

As for Gill's replacemens, Karthik feels the likes of Sarfaraz Khan and Rajat Patidar, both of whom have been top performers in domestic cricket, are likely to get their opportunities soon.

"The only middle-order name that we are missing out on is Sarfaraz Khan. I have no doubt that he will make it to the squad much sooner than he thinks right now. Other than that, you do not have any other names doing the round in the middle order right now. Rajat Patidar is a very, very strong name that I think they will be looking at very soon," said the wicketkeeper-batter.