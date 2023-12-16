The India vs South Africa T20I series was a decent outing for the Suryakumar-led side. While the first T20I was washed away due to rain, South Africa defeated India in the second T20I. However, India struck back in the third T20I with skipper Suryakumar Yadav scoring a century and Kuldeep Yadav picking a five-wicket haul. Rinku Singh's solid show in the series was also a big positive for the Indian cricket team, which is preparing for the 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup in June. In that sense, there will be a lot to ponder upon by the Indian cricket team.

In the midst of this, a video has been going viral on social media. In the video, Suryakumar Yadav can be seen talking animatedly to an Indian cricket teammate, in the team bus. While it is not clear whom Suryakumar Yadav was talking to, Arshdeep Singh was sitting at the direction where the India batter pointed towards. The video was originally posted by @OneCricketApp and has gone viral. NDTV could not independently verify when and where the video was filmed.

There were various reactions to the video, with some even calling it a prank.

He noticed people taking video, must've done it mischievously. Look at him, he's about to laugh. — GinSoakedBoy (@RantGPT) December 16, 2023

It looks nothing serious ... Kuch bhi — Amrendra Singh (@Amrendr00383070) December 15, 2023

Whatever the reason, such a reaction to junior teammates is absolutely not accepted.. Surya ji abi bht lmba chlna h ... — Meenu Kaushik (@MeenuKa35995715) December 15, 2023

Did he sit on your seat? — Pravel Jain (@PravelJ) December 15, 2023

Suryakumar Yadav on Thursday smashed his 4th T20I century equalling compatriot Rohit Sharma and Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's record of most centuries in the format. Suryakumar accomplished this milestone during India's third and final T20I against South Africa at Johannesburg. The Indian skipper continued his incredible T20I run, scoring 100 in 56 balls. His knock consisted of seven fours and eight sixes and his runs came at a strike rate of 178.57.

Rohit and Maxwell also have four T20I tons, though Suryakumar has achieved these four centuries in just 57 innings, becoming the fastest player to do so.

Suryakumar also has the most number of men's T20I centuries from the number three position or below. Maxwell has three centuries of batting from number three or below.

The T20I superstar from India has overtaken former English skipper Eoin Morgan to have the most fifty-plus scores while batting number four or below in T20Is, slamming 15 such knocks in just 39 innings. Morgan had 14 fifty-plus scores in 105 innings while batting from number four or below.

Suryakumar has overtaken Virat Kohli to become the Indian player with the second-most T20I sixes, with a total of 123 in just 57 innings. Rohit Sharma is the leading six-hitter for India in T20Is with 182 maximums in 140 innings. Virat had 117 sixes in 107 innings.

In just 60 T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav has scored 2,141 runs at an average of 45.55 and a strike rate of 171.55. He has scored four centuries and 17 fifties in 57 innings, with the best score of 117. He is the fastest to score 4 T20I tons.

This year in T20Is, Suryakumar has played 18 T20Is, scoring 733 runs at an average of 48.86, scoring at a strike rate of over 155. He has scored two centuries and five fifties, with the best score of 112*.

With ANI inputs