Rain played its part as India took on South Africa on Day 2 of the first Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday. Wet patches in the outfield delayed the toss while a full 90 overs couldn't be completed due to rainfall in the second half of the day. Before stumps, India did manage to put 208/7 on the board, thanks to a valiant effort from wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul and a gutsy cameo from Shardul Thakur. But, as the two teams prepare for the second day's action, more rain is expected.

According to Accuweather, there are about 84% chances of rain in Centurion during the day while the chances decrease to 64% in the night. During the day, about 2 hours of rain is expected at the SuperSport Park while night is likely to bring about 1 hour of rainfall.

The cloud cover during the day will be 99% which is expected to spring things in favour of the fast bowlers.

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers for the hoss on Day 1, claiming 5 wickets in an eventful match that saw bowlers getting plenty of help from the surface and in the air. More of the same is expected on the second day.

India were restricted to 208 for 8 in 59 overs by South Africa on a truncated first day, and the awkward bounce became the visiting team batters' undoing.

"It swung away late," Rabada's smile said all about the delivery which deviated and took the outside edge of Kohli's bat even as the Indian tried to play for inswing.

"For some reason, most of the times he played and missed, he covered the channel. With him, you always need to be on. I was glad that I could get that fainty (faint edge)," Rabada said.

There are days when the process that one follows gives immaculate results. Rabad had one this day.

"(Such) days happen in cricket. This was my day. Pretty happy with the way I bowled. India have quite a bit of experience and if anyone told us that it will be 208 for 8, we would have taken that before the game," said Proteas pace spearhead.

With PTI inputs