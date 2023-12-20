The third ODI between India and South Africa will see the two teams battle it out for the bragging rights, with the series nicely poised at 1-1. Boland Park in Paarl will host this match on December 21, scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM IST. India got the better of the hosts in the opening ODI by eight wickets. Batting first, the Proteas were bundled out for 116 courtesy of superb bowling by Indian pace duo Arshdeep Singh (5/37) and Avesh Khan (4/27). Thereafter, Sai Sudharsan scored a half-century (55*) on his international debut to cap off a perfect day for the visitors.

However, the hosts bounced back to outclass the KL Rahul-led side in the following ODI. Proteas opener scored his maiden ODI century (119*) while chasing 211 to guide his team to a dominating eight-wicket win and level the series at 1-1.

Boland Park ODI record

Win/loss record

South Africa have competed in 9 matches at Boland Park. They have won 8 of these games and lost 1.

On the contrary, India have played 5 matches at the venue, winning and losing 2 apiece. India's fixture against Zimbabwe in January 1997, which happens to be the first-ever international match played at the venue, concluded in a tie.

Average score

South Africa average 270 runs when playing in the ODI format at the ground. Meanwhile, India's average score at Boland Park is 268 runs.

Highest score

South Africa's highest score stands at 353/6 in 50 overs, put up against Bangladesh in 2017. South Africa won the match by 104 runs.

Whereas, the highest total for India at the same ground came against Kenya in 2001, when they made 351/3 in 50 overs. The Sourav Ganguly-led side won by 186 runs.

Lowest score

The lowest score by South Africa when playing at Boland Park is 208/10, recorded against New Zealand in 2013. The Kiwis won the encounter by 1 wicket.

Whereas, India could muster up only 204/10 against Netherlands in World Cup 2003. Nonetheless, the Indian bowlers defended the total to register a 68-run win.

South Africa vs India ODI record at Boland Park

Head-to-head:South Africa and India have faced each other 2 times at Boland Park. South Africa have won both of those fixtures.

Highest score: The highest score for a South Africa vs India match at Boland Park is 296/4 made by the hosts in 2022.

Lowest score: India managed to put up 265/8 on the scoreboard in the first ODI of the India tour of South Africa 2021-22 where the hosts won by 31 runs.

Prediction

South Africa have emerged victorious in each of the last 2 matches against India at Boland Park and will be the favourites in the upcoming contest.