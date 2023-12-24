India batter Suryakumar Yadav suffered an ankle injury during the recent T20Is against South Africa. The 31-year-old twisted his ankle while fielding against South Africa in Johannesburg and there could be a suspected tear that could take six weeks to heal. The explosive batter will reportedly miss upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan starting January 11. Recently, his wife Devisha Shetty shared some pictures on her social media and gave the fans a glimpse of Surya.

Devisha posted a picture on her Instagram story, where Surya was seen wearing a pneumatic walker boot.

The Mumbai Indians batter also reposted the same story on his Instagram, along with a caption which read, "Thoda walk to bane” (a little walk is okay).

"Surya has reported to NCA for rehab work and the Medical Science team as of now has ruled him injured. He won't be able to play against Afghanistan which starts in three weeks time. Since he is unlikely to be selected for Tests, he will possibly play for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy in February to check his fitness before playing in the IPL," a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

It has also been known that chances of Hardik Pandya recovering from his ankle injury looks unlikely at the moment.

"There is no update on Hardik's fitness status as of now and one can say there remains a big question mark of him being available before the end of IPL," the source added.

With Surya or Hardik unavailable, the selectors might need to ask Rohit Sharma to lead the side unless they want to look forward and appoint Ravindra Jadeja, the stop gap leader for a series.

But Jadeja will play all five Tests against England and will need to take care of his workload management.

Even Asian Games skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has broken his finger and will be out for the series.

(With PTI Inputs)