India star Virat Kohli has left for South Africa for the upcoming two-match Test series set to be played in the rainbow nation, starting December 26. The first game will take place at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Meanwhile, the second Test will kick off on January 3 at Newlands, Cape Town. It is worth noting that Kohli was not named in the white-ball series against the Proteas but he is a part of the squad for the two Test matches. This will be Kohli's first international assignment post India's loss to Australia in the Cricket World Cup 2023 final.

Reacting to Kohli's video of leaving for South Africa, a fan said: "4 more Test centuries loading for the King". "King will score at least 4 centuries there," wrote another fan.

Apart from being one of the best batters, Kohli is one of the fittest cricketers in the world. The former India captain has been often credited for inspiring a young generation of cricketers for taking their fitness game to a next level. From his running between the wickets to his acrobatic fielding, Kohli has always stood out on the cricket field. Kohli has also been credited for introducing the Yo-Yo Test (a selection criteria aimed at estimating performance of athletes) in the Indian team.

The introduction of the Yo-Yo test has forced the players to work on their fitness in order to get into the Indian team.

At 35, Kohli is still one of the fittest players in the Indian dressing room, despite some youngsters registering better Yo-Yo Test scores than him.

Ankit Katiyar, a strength and conditioning coach, recently explained why Kohli is so consistent when it comes to passing the Yo-Yo Test.

Katiyar, who has worked with several Indian players in the domestic circuit, as well as the Indian Premier League, said fitness is Kohli's "top parameter" in the team. He added Kohli is the main reason why the current crop of players are so fit.

Katiyar also revealed that young batter Shubman Gill sees Virat Kohli as an inspiration not only from a batter's point of view but also from a fitness perspective.