The 2021 will go down in the annals of Indian cricket history as a historic one in terms of the men's cricket team's performance in Test cricket away from home. India is enjoying a purple patch in cricket's oldest and longest format and that too away from home. The team has achieved a lot of success in Test cricket under Virat Kohli's leadership and the hard work has paid off this year. India started the year with an astounding series win in Australia against all odds, their second in a row down under, followed it up with fabulous performance in England and rounded the year off by winning the first of the three Test matches in South Africa.

The year included victories for the team in some of the toughest away venues. India breached two fortresses this year. They started by winning in Brisbane, Australia's strongest citadel and ended the year by demolishing South Africa's pride at the Centurion, a stronghold for the Proteas for decades. In between came memorable wins at the celebrated Lord's and Oval cricket grounds, England's oldest venues, where the Three Lions enjoy a great record.

These victories were celebrated on the social media by former India opener Virender Sehwag. Sehwag took to Koo to post a message about India's triumphant run this year.

Promoted

Sehwag was himself instrumental in helping India win several Test matches away from home with his power packed batting at the top of the order.

Sehwag retired from the game as one of India's finest Test openers. He 8586 runs in 104 Tests for the country at an average of nearly 50. He scored 23 centuries and 32 half-centuries in Test cricket.