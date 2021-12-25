Terming the selectors decision to appoint Rohit Sharma as India's full-time ODI and T20I captain a "wise" move, former India wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim told NDTV that both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have the "camaraderie" which is required to take Indian cricket forward despite the split in captaincy. Rohit was named as India's white-ball skipper earlier this month while Kohli remained in charge of the Test team. If the former regains his fitness on time – Rohit was ruled out the three-match Test series with a hamstring injury - then the South Africa tour could mark the first occasion of split captaincy in Indian cricket.

Saba Karim said Rohit and Virat can take help of former captain and current head coach Rahul Dravid.

“I do believe Rohit and Virat have that kind of camaraderie and respect. And they can always fall back on Rahul Dravid for help. This should work quite well for the Indian side,” Karim said in an exclusive chat to NDTV.

The former India selector also explained how having different captains for red ball and white ball cricket can actually benefit Team India.

“I think this is a wise decision as the workload gets too much at times and more so as India are preparing for World Cups. The T20 one in Australia next year and then the 50-over World Cup in 2023 at home. So, you need to have fresh mind to offer more to the side,” Karim added.

Karim who has represented India in 34 ODIs and a Test gave examples of the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni, who have played under new captains and yet worked with them to take the Indian cricket forward.

“Although we haven't had this tradition of split captaincy in Indian cricket but we have seen former captains playing under new captains. It has happened in the past for so many years. We had Sachin Tendulkar or Rahul Dravid and even MS Dhoni for that matter when he retired from Test cricket, he did play under Virat Kohli in ODIs and T20Is for some time. If the former and the new captain have respect and are able to understand each other for the betterment of the team then I don't see any issue at all,” said Saba Karim.

India's Test captain Kohli, for his part, had clarified before departing for South Africa that there was "no problem" between him and Rohit.

"Between Rohit and I, there is no problem at all. Honestly, over the last 2, 2 and half years, I have been clarifying this. I am tired of doing it. Again and again, the same question is being asked of me. I will tell you one thing with a guarantee that my actions and my communications will never bring down the team till the time I play cricket," Kohli had said.