Virat Kohli and the Indian players were not pleased after a LBW decision, given out by on-field umpire Marais Erasmus, was overturned following the use of the DRS. The Indian captain was furious after his South African counterpart Dean Elgar survived the close call at a crucial juncture in the match. Kohli went up to the stump mic and expressed his dissatisfaction at the decision. Other Indian stars didn't hold back either, making their feelings known, which was also caught on the stump mic. However, former cricketers Gautam Gambhir, Aakash Chopra and Morne Morkel criticised the Indian players' reaction to the entire incident.

Here is your 10-point guide to this big story: The incident took place in the 21st over of the South African innings when South Africa captain Dean Elgar was given out LBW off R Ashwin's bowling. Elgar decided to review the decision, with replays showing that the ball was bouncing over the stumps. Indian players reacted angrily when the decision against Dean Elgar was overturned on review. Several players, including Virat Kohli were heard complaining within range of the stump microphone. Kohli went up to the stump mic and said: "Focus on your team while they shine the ball. Not just the opposition. Trying to catch the opposition all the time." KL Rahul and Ashwin both appeared to accuse SuperSport (host broadcaster) of influencing the ball-tracking device KL Rahul was heard saying: "The whole country is playing against 11 guys" while Ashwin said, "You should find better ways to win, SuperSport." Indian bowling coach too weighed in after the day's play, saying "We saw it, you saw it. I'll leave that for the match referee to have a look at it." Former cricketers like Gautam Gambhir, Aakash Chopra and Morne Morkel were not impressed with Indian players' reaction to the entire incident. Gambhir went to the extent of calling Kohli's reaction as "exaggerated" and "really immature".