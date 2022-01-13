Virat Kohli completed a century of catches in Test cricket on Wednesday during Day 2 of the ongoing third Test match between India and South Africa in Cape Town. He reached the milestone in the 56th over with a stunning catch to dismiss Temba Bavuma. In the second delivery of the over, Bavuma outside edged a delivery from Mohammed Shami towards the slip cordon. Kohli, standing at second slip, put in a stunning dive to his left to snatch the ball inches above the ground and complete a fantastic catch. It proved to be a crucial moment as Bavuma and Keegan Petersen were building a stable partnership. The 31-year-old departed after scoring 28 runs off 52 balls, along with four fours.

Watch: Virat Kohli dives to his left to take stunning catch and send back Temba Bavuma

Kohli also became the sixth Indian fielder (who isn't a wicketkeeper) to reach the milestone.

The Proteas managed to score 210 courtesy a fine half-century by Petersen. The batter registered 72 runs off 166 balls with nine fours to his name.

But after Keegan's departure, the lower-order failed to add significant runs. In response to India's first innings score of 223, South Africa were bowled out for 210.

Promoted

India, in their second innings, once again lost openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul early. The visitors will be aiming to increase their lead and build some momentum. Kohli, in particular, will be hoping to carry on with his form after a half-century in the first innings.

Kohli registered 79 runs off 201 deliveries before losing his wicket to Kagiso Rabada on Day 1. He also hit 12 fours and a maximum.