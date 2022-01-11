Ajinkya Rahane once again found himself in the middle of a social media stir. The veteran batter was dismissed for another low score of 9 on Day 1 of the third India vs South Africa Test match at the Newlands in Cape Town but what irked fans more was his decision to take a review. In the first ball of the 42nd over of the Indian innings, Kagiso Rabada got one to straighten from a nagging line around off stump. Rahane closed the bat-face early and the ball appeared to have brushed his bat and then the pads before reaching the wicketkeeper's gloves. The South African players went up in a huge appeal and Rahane was given out by the on-field umpire.

India's No.5 was very quick to opt for the DRS, raising hopes of the decision being overturned. But as it turned out, replays showed a clear spike when the ball was passing his bat. Rahane had to take the long walk back for 9 as India lost their fourth wicket.

To be fair to Rahane, the ball might just have brushed his thigh pads almost immediately after passing his bat, which might have created the confusion in his mind but Twitter users were having none of it.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Ajinkya Rahane's Unsuccessful Review

What prompted Rahane to consider a Review for this one !!!

His Sinking Career probably !! ????????#Rahane#INDvsSA #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/enhSvp4ZFd — Sanket Bohidar (@Creed_Indian96) January 11, 2022

#Rahane thought him getting picked in the XI was not damaging enough to the team's chances, decided he needed to waste a review on a straightforward edge to do justice. #INDvsSA #SAvIND https://t.co/tgyLjWKtWc — Kunal Singh Pundir (@pundir_kunal) January 11, 2022

Hope that it's not a review on Rahane's career. — Sudhanwa Pathak MBBS (@pathaksudh) January 11, 2022

He has gone forward in time and seen that India won't need that review. As with everything Rahane does, this is based on the team's needs as well. https://t.co/wBsLK57MYa — Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) January 11, 2022

Rahane has not been in the best of forms for quite some time now. He did show signs of improvement with an attacking fifty in the second innings in Johannesburg but another low score on Tuesday made matters difficult for the right-hander.

India captain Virat Kohli, who is making a comeback to the side after missing the previous Test due to a back spasm, showed admirable patience trying to combat the South African pacers.

India lost their openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal early after opting to bat first. Then there was a solid partnership between Cheteshwar Pujara (43) and Kohli before the former was dismissed by Marco Jansen.

The three-match series is currently locked at 1-1. India are eyeing their maiden Test series victory on South African soil.