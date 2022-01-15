After losing the third Test match and the series against South Africa, India captain Virat Kohli had said that his team has "moved on" from the controversy regarding a DRS outcome which resulted in a lot of stump mic chatter on Day 3. The Indian cricketers including captain Kohli raged into the stump mic after DRS overturned the LBW decision against South Africa captain Dean Elgar. Much of their anger was directed towards the host broadcaster. But SuperSport said it had no control over the Decision Review System (DRS) used in the series.

"SuperSport notes comments made by certain members of the Indian cricket team," it told news agency AFP.

The broadcaster also clarified that it has "no control" over the hawk-eye technology used for ball-tracking during a player review.

"Hawk-Eye is an independent service provider, approved by the ICC and their technology has been accepted for many years as an integral part of DRS.

"SuperSport does not have any control over the Hawk-Eye technology."

Kohli said that he has no comments to make on the topic and is not interested in making controversies.

"I have no comment to make. That one moment seems very nice and very exciting to make a controversy out of but honestly I am not interested in making a controversy, he told in a press conference after the conclusion of third Test.

"It was just a moment that passed and we moved on from it and we kept focusing on the game and tried to pick up wickets," he said in the post-match press conference on Friday.

Earlier on Day 3, the Indian captain Virat Kohli walked towards the stump mic and said: "Focus on your team as well and not just the opposition, trying to catch people all the time."

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was also caught criticising the host broadcaster.

"You should find better ways to win, SuperSport (South African broadcaster)," said Ashwin.

At last, KL Rahul said: "Whole country playing against XI guys."