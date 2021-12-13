In what is a big blow to the Indian cricket team, Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa. The batter suffered a left hamstring injury during training in Mumbai and has been replaced by Priyank Panchal. After BCCI made the official announcement on Monday, fans took Twitter to wish Rohit luck in his recovery and also called the development "unfortunate". One fan tweeted, "For someone who spoke so well about the work he put in for the England tour, the process he went through, the success he eventually he had, this must be a heartbreaking development. So unfortunate for Rohit Sharma & also worrying that it's hamstring."

For someone who spoke so well about the work he put in for the England tour, the process he went through, the success he eventually he had, this must be a heartbreaking development. So unfortunate for Rohit Sharma & also worrying that it's hamstring.#SAVIND — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) December 13, 2021

Meanwhile, another fan wrote, "Wishing you a speedy recovery @ImRo45 #Teamindia @BCCI always need you in Test squad but sad To hear that you have been ruled out by Test series against #SouthAfrica Good luck to @PKpanchal9 it's a great chance for him to prove himself how good batsman's he is".

Wishing you a speedy recovery @ImRo45 #Teamindia @BCCI always need you in Test squad but sad To hear that you have been ruled out by Test series against #SouthAfrica

Good luck to @PKpanchal9 it's a great chance for him to prove himself how good batsman's he is@BCCI #SAvsIND — MD ABDUL RAZZAK (@MOHAMMA68626066) December 13, 2021

Here are the other reactions:

Feel sad for @ImRo45 ! He is India's Best Batsmen in England , Rested for Home series against NZ to be in fresh against SA , Looks all set to create magic again in SouthAfrica but untimely injury puts a break to his dream ! Get Well Soon RO ! Hope to see you in ODI's !! @BCCI — Mohamed Azarudeen (@AmAzar93) December 13, 2021

Will miss you in SA Champ

SA tour will not be Same Without you #GetwellsoonRohit #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/wybYwLmSNx — SouRaV VasHisTH (@souravvashisth2) December 13, 2021

Rohit Sharma out for three weeks. Can't travel to South Africa. Hamstring.



Untimely injury. — Rakesh Kumar Yadav (@ImRakesh1122) December 13, 2021

Having recently defeated New Zealand in a red-ball series, India are scheduled to face South Africa in a three-match Test series starting from December 26. The first match will be held in Centurion.

Rohit was recently appointed as India's full-time white-ball captain, taking over the role from Virat Kohli. Kohli still remains as India's Test skipper, while Rohit was elevated to the position of vice-captain.