India defeated South Africa by 113 runs in the first Test of the ongoing three-match series at the SuperSport in Centurion, a venue where the Proteas had lost just twice in 27 previous outings. Following India's historic win in the first Test, former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel, during a discussion Star Sports, said that the Virat Kohli-led side are "by far the on best team in world", adding that they are leading the way in Test cricket at the moment.

"Well Done. They (Team India) are by far the best team in the world today. In a short time now, you deserve it, they've worked long and hard to support their team that can go an compete away from home," Morkel said during the post-match show.

"The clear game plan that the bowlers can take 20 wickets; so enjoy this moment. I think it's a special feat to be a part of. For me, India are definitely leading the way," he added.

For the record, India have never won a Test series in South Africa, losing on six of their seven previous to the Rainbow nation.

Moreover, this was India's first in Centurion after losing the previous two encounters. The visitors now lead the series 1-0.

Promoted

The second Test will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from January 3rd while the third and final Test will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town from January 11-15.

Both teams are also scheduled to play three ODIs after the conclusion of the ongoing Test series.