KL Rahul scored the seventh century of his Test career as he put India in control on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa in Centurion on Sunday. The opener smashed a boundary off Keshav Maharaj to bring up his century in the 78th over of the match. Rahul strung together a 117-run partnership for the opening wicket with Mayank Agarwal, who hit a half-century, and helped steady India's ship after Lungi Ngidi struck twice in consecutive balls.

India were 245/3 at the end of the 80th over, with Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease. Rahul's magnificent innings so far has included 15 fours and one six.

Rahul is the second Indian opener batsman to score a Test century in South Africa; the first to do so was Wasim Jaffer, who scored 116 in Cape Town in 2006/07.

Earlier in the day, Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first. India are eyeing their first ever Test series win in South Africa and the start on Sunday will give the side a lot of confidence.

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar, who has worked closely with Rahul in the past, paid rich tributes to the batter while speaking on host broadcaster Star Sports during the tea time show.

"Wonderful batsmanship and he has put everything in it. He is getting behind the ball wonderfully well and also playing with soft hands, all the time allowing the ball to come to him and this has been the hallmark of his innings.

"Getting on top of the bounce, finding the right gaps, looking to time the ball well. All the things that you want a batsman to do, he is doing that to perfection and it is because of his efforts and his patience and along with that the partnership that he got with Mayank Agarwal, that India is sitting pretty right now," Bangar opined when asked to speak about Rahul's innings.