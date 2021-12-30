Jasprit Bumrah achieved a new milestone in his career during India's 113-run win over South Africa in Centurion as he became the fastest Indian bowler to complete 100 Test wickets away from home. With the wicket of Rassie van der Dussen on Wednesday, Bumrah completed 100 wickets in the longest format away from India. In the process, he surpassed the previous record set by Bhagwat Chandrasekhar. Bumrah has taken just 23 matches to complete 100 away Test wickets. Chandrasekhar is second in the list, having achieved the milestone in 25 away Tests. Ravichandran Ashwin is one position behind, having done so in 26 matches.

Bishan Singh Bedi, Javagal Srinath and Mohammed Shami are joint-fourth in the list, having taken 28 matches to reach the landmark figure.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, India ended the Proteas' resistance to seal a 113-run win. Bumrah and Shami both picked three wickets each in the second innings while KL Rahul scored a century in India's first innings.

Speaking in the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli hailed Shami, who had picked a fifer in the first innings. "Shami is an absolutely world-class bowler, among top three seam bowlers in the world for me. Very, very happy for him to get 200 wickets and have an impactful performances," said Kohli.

The Indian Test skipper also lauded opening batters Mayank Agarwal and Rahul for giving the side a good start on the first day.

"We got off to the perfect start we wanted to. Getting the result in four days shows how well we played. It's always a difficult place, South Africa, but we were clinical with bat, ball and in the field. A lot of credit goes to Mayank and KL and we were in pole position at 270 for 3 after day one," he elaborated.

"We had a lot of belief in our bowling unit to get the job done. We spoke about it in the change room. Since he didn't bowl much in the first innings, it helped opposition get those extra runs. Just the way these guys bowl together, it's just a hallmark of our team getting a result from that position," he added.