India's bid to win their first-ever Test series on South Africa soil suffered a setback as captain Virat Kohli was ruled out of the Johannesburg Test before the toss. KL Rahul and later the BCCI, through a media release, revealed that Virat Kohli had a spasm on his upper back on the morning of the second Test. In Kohli's absence, KL Rahul has been given the task to lead the team while fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been appointed the vice-captain for the second Test. As soon as the news of Kohli missing the second Test came, Twitter went into a frenzy.

Here's how fans, former cricketers and others reacted to the big news:

"Regardless of current form Virat Kohli not playing is a huge boost for South Africa not just as a player but the aggressive leader," former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan tweeted.

Regardless of current form Virat Kohli not playing is a huge boost for South Africa not just as a player but the aggressive leader! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 3, 2022

"Virat Kohli missing Test is big setback for India. He may be below his best, but Kohli's absence will be huge psychological relief for SA. Greater onus on Rahul and particularly Pujara and Rahane to make best use of batting first," senior cricket analyst Ayaz Memon wrote.

#ViratKohli missing Test is big setback for India. He may be below his best, but Kohli's absence will be huge psychological relief for SA. Greater onus on Rahul and particularly Pujara and Rahane to make best use of batting first. — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 3, 2022

He'll be missed!@imVkohli | #SAvIND | #WTC23 — Naeem Hadi (@NaeemHadiPTI) January 3, 2022

Will miss the intensity of #ViratKohli in test match for sure. He is surely the man to look after the test cricket.#SAvIND #SAvsIND #WTC23 #FreedomSeries #BetwayTestSeries — Saurabh Garewal ???????? (@garewal_saurabh) January 3, 2022

Big blow for india @imVkohli miss out for second test @klrahul11 to lead and @Jaspritbumrah93 as his deputy and #india batting first. #INDvsSA — Prashanth Duggyala (@duggyala) January 3, 2022

"Team India captain Mr Virat Kohli had a spasm on his upper back this morning. He won't feature in the second Test against South Africa at The Wanderers. The BCCI medical team will be monitoring him during the course of this Test match. KL Rahul will captain the side in his absence," the BCCI said in a media advisory. "The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Jasprit Bumrah as vice-captain for the 2nd Test." The Indian board also revealed that middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer was not in the reckoning for a spot in the playing XI with a stomach bug ruling him out. "Team India batsman Shreyas Iyer was also ruled out of selection for the 2nd Test owing to a stomach bug." India's stand-in skipper KL Rahul won the toss in the second Test and elected to bat. India had one enforced change with Hanuma Vihari coming in for Virat Kohli.