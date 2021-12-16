Team India's upcoming tour of South Africa beginning this month is expected to be played under strict covid protocols and a bio-secure environment, as per reports. Cricket South Africa (CSA) officials is slated to put in place certain guidelines like a person testing positive will not need to leave the hotel -- that person could be quarantined in the hotel room. A person coming in close or immediate contact in the bubble will not need to be isolated as long as they are "clinically stable".

"Considering that all those within the ecosystem will be vaccinated, the positive case will isolate within the hotel room if clinically stable," CSA's chief medical officer Shuaib Manjra told ESPNcricinfo. "Contacts will continue playing and training with non-medical interventions strictly observed, and tested daily," Manjra added.

He also explained that the "Omicron variant and high levels of community transmission" had made the administration put the cricketers in a strict bio-bubble environment.

"Whilst at the end of the third wave we considered moving from a strict BSE to a managed environment, the Omicron variant and high levels of community transmission have forced a strict BSE," Manjra added.

The first Test is scheduled to begin on December 26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The next Test is scheduled for January 3 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg followed by the third and final Test in Newlands in Cape Town from January 11.

India will also play three ODI matches in South Africa after the Test series.