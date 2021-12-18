The India men's cricket team will take on hosts South Africa in a three-match Test match series, scheduled to begin from December 26. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a glimpse of the venue from first Test -- the SuperSport Park in Centurion -- on its Twitter handle. The caption of the post read, "Hello SuperSport Park. #TeamIndia #SAvIND." The first Test match will be followed by the Johannesburg Test from January 3 to 7, 2022. The last Test is scheduled from January 11 to 15 in Cape Town.

Earlier on Saturday, the BCCI had shared a video of members of the Indian team and the support staff engaging in some light workout and fun activities.

The video featured the likes of captain Virat Kohli, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, pacer Ishant Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid.

During the outdoor activities, members of the team looked quite relaxed while playing a game of "footvolley" ahead of their first practise session in the all-important Test series.

India's limited-overs skipper Rohit Sharma, who was set to be the deputy of Virat in the Test series, was ruled out of the longest format due to a left hamstring injury. Priyank Panchal was announced as replacement by the BCCI.

