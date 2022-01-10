A nostalgic Jasprit Bumrah looked back and reminisced abouthis Test debut back in 2018 at Newlands in Cape Town, the same venue where Team India are scheduled to play the final Test match against hosts South Africa from Tuesday. Bumrah took to Twitter and posted about coming back to the venue "where it all began" for him in the Test arena. Bumrah wrote, "Cape Town, January 2018 - is where it all began for me in Test cricket. Four years on, I've grown as a player and a person and to return to this ground brings back special memories."

Cape Town, January 2018 - is where it all began for me in Test cricket. Four years on, I've grown as a player and a person and to return to this ground brings back special memories. pic.twitter.com/pxRPNnqwBH — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) January 9, 2022

On his Test debut, Bumrah took four wickets in both innings combined. Former Proteas captain AB de Villiers was his first scalp in the longest format.

However, Bumrah's debut didn't end on a winning note as India went down to South Africa by 72 runs.

Bumrah, since his Test debut, has come a long way to become one of India's most prolific pacers in all formats.

In 26 Tests played so far, the fast bowler has taken 107 wickets at an impressive average of 23.24. He also has six five-wicket hauls in Tests.

Bumrah remains crucial to India's chances of claiming their maiden series win in South Africa as Cape Town remains the final frontier which the Virat Kohli-led side would like to conquer and create history.

The series is currently level at 1-1. India started the series with a bang as they registered an emphatic 113-run win at the SuperSport Park in Centurion to go 1-0 up.

But South Africa showed great fighting spirit with skipper Dean Elgar leading from the front, to level the series in Johannesburg.