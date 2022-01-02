After taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, India will look to seal the series against with a win over South Africa in the second Test, starting January 3 at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. India won the first Test by a 113-run with KL Rahul slamming a brilliant 122 in the first innings. The Indian pacers -- Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed -- fired on all cylinders as South Africa were bowled out of 197 and 191 in the first and second innings, respectively. The Proteas face a tough task ahead as a defeat would hand them a first-ever home Test series defeat to India. The hosts will have their hands tied with wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock made a shocking announcement of retiring from Test cricket with immediate effect following the defeat in the first Test in Centurion.

When will the South Africa vs India 2nd Test match be played?

The South Africa vs India 2nd Test match will be played from Monday, January 3.

Where will the South Africa vs India 2nd Test match be played?

The South Africa vs India 2nd Test match will be played at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

What time will the South Africa vs India 2nd Test match begin?

The South Africa vs India 2nd Test match will start at 02:00 PM IST (Toss on Day 1 is at 1:30 PM).

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa vs India 2nd Test match?

The South Africa vs India 2nd Test match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the South Africa vs India 2nd Test match?

The live streaming of the South Africa vs India 2nd Test match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

