India will look to bounce back in the second ODI against South Africa after being comprehensively beaten by the Proteas in the first match at the Boland Park in Paarl on Wednesday. South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma and batter Rassie van der Dussen smashed tons for the hosts as they registered a 31-run win in the first ODI. For India, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli had scored fifties while Shardul Thakur also put a good fight. South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0.

When will the South Africa vs India 2nd ODI match be played?

The South Africa vs India 2nd ODI match will be played on Friday, January 21.

Where will the South Africa vs India 2nd ODI match be played?

The South Africa vs India 2nd ODI match will be played at the Boland Park in Paarl.

What time will the South Africa vs India 2nd ODI match begin?

The South Africa vs India 2nd ODI match will start at 02:00 PM IST (Toss is at 1:30 PM).

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa vs India 2nd ODI match?

The South Africa vs India 2nd ODI match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch online live streaming of the South Africa vs India 2nd ODI?

The live streaming of the South Africa vs India 2nd ODI match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

